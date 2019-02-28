Crackenedge maintain hopes of quadruple with cup success over neighbours

Crackenedge sent neighbours Fox and Hounds crashing out of a second cup competition to keep alive their hopes of winning four trophies this season.

Having already disposed of the Fox in the West Riding County Trophy, Crackenedge progressed to the Wakefield League Premier Division Cup semi-final last Saturday as they earned a 4-1 victory at St John Fisher School.

Crackenedge have already wrapped up the Premier Division title in quick time, having won 11 straight matches, and they will now meet Crofton Sports in the League Cup semi-final on March 9.

Both sides had a man sent of in last week’s cup quarter-final as Matthew Bolton was dismissed for Crackenedge, with Shane Hughes seeing red for Fox and Hounds.

Thomas Ramsden scored a first half goal for the Fox but they trailed 2-1 at half-time and Crackenedge booked their semi-final place by adding two further goals after the break.

James Blane, Tim Clarke, Nathan McDaid and Dominic Simpson all found the net to see Crackenedge through.

They face West Yorkshire League side Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves in the West Riding County Trophy quarter-final on Saturday.

Howden Clough are closing in on the Wakefield League Division Two title after they earned an 8-1 win over third placed Pontefract Town.

Victory means Pontefract can no longer win the title and Clough hold a five-point lead over Great Preston with both sides having three matches remaining.

Warren Carr bagged four goals in the impressive win over Pontefract, with Jack Anderson bagging a brace, while Shane Thornton and James Lord also struck.

Clough face Great Preston this Saturday in the Division Two Cup semi-final as they bid to keep alive their double hopes.

Thornhill United fought out a 2-2 draw with neighbours Overthorpe Sports Reserves with Ashley Edmondson firing a brace for the visitors.

Dewsbury Westside earned a 3-1 win away to Snydale Athletic Reserves as Irfan Ali, Ilyas Lunat and Omer Naseer were on target.