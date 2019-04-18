Crackenedge march on to reach Jim Callaghan Cup final

Crackenedge progressed to a second Wakefield League final of the season last Saturday as they defeated Royston Cross 2-0 in the Jim Callaghan Cup semi-final at St John Fisher School.

Goals from Tim Clarke and Adam Williams saw them into the Jim Callaghan Cup Final, where they will face Red Lion Alverthorpe or West End Terriers, who meet in the second semi-final this Saturday.

Crackenedge were biding to reach the West Riding County FA Trophy final last night when they faced Selby side Malt Shovel at Fleet Lane.

The Dewsbury side have been virtually unstoppable all season, winning all 14 games in the Wakefield League Premier Division and have also the Premier Division Cup safely in the trophy cabinet.

They overcame neighbours Fox and Hounds 5-1 last Wednesday as Scott Lightowler led the way with a hat-trick, while Matthew Bolton and Dominic Simpson also netted.

Craig Bentley struck the Fox and Hounds consolation goal but they were unable to prevent Crackenedge extending their 100 per cent league record.

Fox and Hounds must now beat Royston Cross in their final game on Saturday to avoid finish bottom of the table.

Crackenedge will be bidding to go the entire Premier Division season unbeaten as they host Durkar on Saturday and end their campaign at home to Beechwood Santos on April 27.

Overthorpe completed their Premier campaign with a 6-2 defeat at Beechwood Santos last Saturday, despite goals from Connah Jackson and Steven Jordan.

Overthorpe Reserves suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Crofton Sports Reserves in Division Two, with Tom Didlock and Tom Morley the goal scorers.

Howden Clough will bid to complete a historic league and cup double tomorrow night (Friday) when they take on Crofton Reserves in the Division Two Cup final at Nostell Miners Welfare, kick off 7.30pm.

With the title already wrapped up, victory would see Clough complete a first league and cup double at any open age level in the club’s history.