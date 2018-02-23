Crackenedge romp to victory and maintain Premier title challenge

Crackenedge produced a dominant display to maintain their Wakefield League Premier Division title push with a crushing 9-0 victory over Pontefract Town last Saturday.

Crackenedge up to fourth place and they trail joint leaders Rock Inn and Royston Cross by 13 points but with five games in hand on both.

James Goodall and Dominic Simpson bagged a hat-trick apiece for Crackenedge, who also had James Blane, Scott Lightowler and Adam Williams on target.

Crown Gawthorpe slipped to second-bottom after they suffered a 7-0 defeat at home to Royston Cross.

AFC Heckmondwike closed to within a point of Division Two leaders Waterloo thanks to a 5-0 win over Crofton Sports.

Joe Hallas, Simon Moore, Ashley Parkinson, Matthew Parkinson and Reece Scholes scored as Heckmondwike earned a 14th win of the season and they have three games in hand on Waterloo.

Thornhill United lie fourth after they came from 3-2 down at half-time to earn a 4-4 draw with Snydale Athletic Reserves as Samuel Haigh bagged a brace, while Jack Haigh and Christopher Wilcock also netted.

Howden Clough are bottom of the table after losing 4-0 at home to AFC Shelf, while Overthorpe are second-bottom after suffering a 6-0 defeat against Nostell Miners Welfare.

Littletown pushed West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division leaders Salts all the way before suffering a 3-2 defeat in their first game in over a month.

Littletown trailed 1-0 at half-time but fought back as Joe Jagger and Matthew Bugg converted second half penalties but Salts edged to a 12th win of the season thanks to an Andy Sadowski brace and one from James Birchall.

Overthorpe fought back from 2-1 down at half-time to beat bottom side Bradford 4-2 in Division One.

Abdullah Ahmed and Sahl Khan had given Bradford a half-time lead but Overthorpe sealed victory with goals from Jack Allerton (two), Connor Jackson and Kristian Jackson.

Wyke Wanderers had Matt Conway and Michael Stowell on target as they earned a 2-2 draw with Kippax in West Yorkshire League Division One. Howden Clough Reserves remain bottom of Alliance Division Two after a 2-0 defeat at home to Wetherby Athletic Reserves.