Crackenedge suffer first defeat of season at hands of title rivals Rock Inn

Crackenedge suffered their first defeat of the season last Saturday as they went down 4-1 at home to Wakefield League Premier Division leaders Rock Inn.

Crackenedge stay fourth in the table but they have games in hand on all three sides above them.

They trail Rock Inn by 10 points having played four games fewer.

James Goodall’s consolation goal was not enough to prevent them slipping to a first defeat and they travelled to third placed Real Moor last night before visiting second placed Royston Cross on Saturday.

Fox and Hounds moved up to second place in Division One after they overcame FC Gascoigne Garforth 8-4.

Jack Armitage and Declan Bickers bagged a hat-trick apiece, while Blake Maude and Tom Ramsden also struck to seal Fox and Hounds’ 12th win of the season.

Fox play Ponetfract Sports and Social in their final game on Saturday but the two sides immediately below them — Ryhill and Snydale Athletic — both have four games in hand.

AFC Heckmondwike saw their Division Two title hopes suffer a blow as they were beaten 3-0 away to West End Terriers.

Heckmondwike went into last night’s (Wednesday) game at Horbury Athletic lying second in the table, three points behind Waterloo but with a superior goal difference.

They still have one game in hand on Waterloo and have four matches remaining as they bid to clinch the title.

Overthorpe Sports suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to New Carlton last Saturday.

Jordan Angus and Luke Palmer struck for Overthorpe but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as New Carlton had a Jason Blackburn brace plus a strike from Matt Mulvey to thank for victory.

Overthorpe are back in 12th place with three matches remaining.

Bottom side Howden Clough threatened to pull off a shock as Steven Brooke’s first half goal saw them lead against Waterloo.

The leaders hit back after the break and goals from Joshua Austin, Mark Harries and Shane Jones sealed victory.