Crown Gawthorpe climb Premier table after securing home success

Crown Gawthorpe moved up to fifth place in the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday thanks to a 5-2 win over Eastmoor.

Crown led 3-2 at half-time, despite Shaune Cornish and Harry Swift scoring for the visitors, and the Dewsbury side added two further goals after the break to seal a fourth win of the season.

Victory saw Crown move level on 12 points with neighbours Crackenedge but they have played three games more.

Fox and Hounds earned a 3-0 win away to Ryhill in Division One as Connor Secker bagged a hat-trick.

Fox and Hounds moved level on 13 points with seventh placed Ryhill but they have played two games more.

AFC Heckmondwike earned a terrific 3-1 win over Waterloo in their top of Division Two clash.

It was Heckmondwike’s 10th win in 12 league games and was enough to see them close the gap on leaders Waterloo to just a point, while they have two games in hand.

Heckmondwike led 1-0 at half-time and had enough to secure the points as Courtney March bagged a brace and Ashley Parkinson also netted, with Kyle Owen replying for Waterloo.

There wasn’t much joy for the other local sides in Division Two as Howden Clough, Overthorpe, Dewsbury West Side and Thornhill United all suffered defeats.

Clough had Ashley Tomlinson on target but they slipped to a 5-1 defeat away to Crofton Sports Reserves, who sealed victory with a brace apiece from Chris Hall and Mateusz Jaskola plus a strike from Gary Long.

Clough occupy bottom spot with three points from 14 matches, with Overthorpe a place above them after they went down 4-0 at home to West End Terriers.

Dewsbury West Side are 11th with 11 points from 12 games after they slipped to a seventh defeat of the season, losing 6-0 at Snydale Athletic Reserves.

Gabriel Santus led the way with a brace, while Luke Mitchell, Tim Robinson, Alex Eastwood and Dean Jones were also on target.

Thornhill United lost ground on their promotion rivals and slipped to fifth place after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at home seventh placed Nostell Miners Welfare.