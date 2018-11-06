Defeat leaves Liversedge waiting for first home win

Liversedge slipped to a fourth straight defeat in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday as they went down 2-0 at home to Athersley Recreation.

Although Sedge have not won in the league since August 18, they had looked like turning the corner having hammered first division side Armthorpe Welfare 10-2 in a midweek League Cup tie.

However, they are yet to register a home win in the league and suffered a sixth defeat in seven matches at Clayborn, which leaves them hovering above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Both sides observed a minute’s silence before the game as a mark of respect to the tragic events at Leicester City the previous week.

Athersley forced an early corner but Liversedge cleared the danger and then broke quickly as Rhys Davis was sent on a run but shot just past the post.

Sedge also forced a couple of corners which were well defended as the sides cancelled each other out in the early exchanges.

The home side continued to create chances and after one 25-yard effort was palmed away for a corner by Athersley goalkeeper Dan Morton, they attacked again and Danny Farrar crossed but leading scorer Joe Walton headed over from 10 yards out.

A free-kick from the corner of the penalty area was clipped into the danger zone but again Athersley cleared their lines.

Having weathered the spell of pressure, Athersley took a 28th minute lead through Joshua Dacre.

Liversedge were then dealt another blow when Chris Wood bagged a second Athersley goal before half-time.

The home side came out for the second half looking to make an impact and having forced a corner, Raw swung it over to the far post but man-of-the-match Ellis Nicholls headed wide.

Davis was then sent through one-on-one with the goalkeeper but Morton made the save to deny him.

A Sam Gibson free-kick sailed out for a corner, while Davis flashed another effort over the crossbar and Athersley atoned for their 3-1 defeat at home to Liversedge earlier in the season by leaving Clayborn with all three points.

Liversedge are not in action on Saturday after their scheduled clash with Albion Sports was postponed because of ground unavailability.

The game will now be played on Wednesday November 21.

Sedge are back in action next Tuesday (November 13) when they face Yorkshire Amateur for the third time in the space of the month.

Liversedge lost 2-0 away to Yorkshire Amateur on October 13 but produced an impressive display in the reverse fixture against the NCE Premier Division leaders before going down 5-3 and will look for better fortunes in Tuesday’s West Riding County FA Cup second round tie at Southerns Stadium in Leeds.

n Liversedge Under-19s recorded an impressive 3-2 victory over Scarborough Athletic in the Northern Alliance League fixture on Monday.

Sedge were twice pegged back having taken the lead but netted the winner on the hour.