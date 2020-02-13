Defeat sees Littletown title hopes suffer blow

Littletown’s hopes of winning the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division were handed a huge blow as they suffered a 6-3 defeat at Calverley United last Saturday.

Matty Wilson put United ahead from the penalty spot and added his second goal after Lewis Waddington had doubled the lead.

Littletown battled back to 3-2 just after half-time but Waddington scored twice more to complete his hat-trick, while Adam Slater also netted, with Littletown’s replies coming from a Tom Ramsden brace plus Adam Womersley.

Defeat leaves Littletown six points behind leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors with both having played 15 games.

Bottom side Lower Hopton suffered a 7-1 defeat at Stanley United, despite being level 1-1 at half-time following Connor Langford’s goal.

Ben Laycock, Joe Childs, Stef Holt, Stu Davies (two) and Mubarak Wushishi (two) scored for Stanley.

Christie Woods scored four goals to help condemn Dewsbury Rangers to a 7-1 defeat against Woodkirk Valley in the Championship.

Callum Thorpe, Ellis Brown and Jam es Tessyman were Woodkirk’s other scorers, with Joe Woodhouse scoring a consolation penalty for Rangers.

Liam Ramsden, Brad Wild and Chris Roome scored a brace apiece, while Jack Holden, Callum Wheatley andTom Boocock also neeted as Norristhorpe Reserves thrashed Ealandians Thirds 9-0 to leave them second in Division Three

Savile United are up to fifth after they earned a firth win of the season, defeating Garforth Rangers 4-0.

Batelians trailed Modernians Thirds 3-0 at half-time and although James Byrne pulled a goal back in the second half it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat in their Division Four clash.

Division Five leaders West End Park were held to a 1-1 draw away to Beeston Juniors on an afternoon when Jonny Asquith added to his goals tally only to be sent off for two yellow cards.

St Bedes Acadamy moved off the foot of Division Five after drawing 2-2 with Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s as Tom Mozley scored both their goals.