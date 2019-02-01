Dewsbury Rangers’ promotion bid on course after away success

Dewsbury Rangers maintained their hopes of promotion in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One last Saturday as they defeated Leeds Medics and Dentists Thirds 4-0.

It was Rangers’ eighth win of the season and leaves them in fifth place, six points behind second placed Collegians with two games in hand.

All the goals came in the first half as Aaron Wroe bagged a brace, with Craig Thomas and Michael Hill also on target.

Littletown remain at the foot of Division Two after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Leeds City Reserves.

Norristhorpe remain second in Division Three after they defeated Huddersfield Amateur 4-2 in a cracking contest.

Matt Taylor, Brendan Soulsby, leading scorer Danny Mountain and Lewis Collinson — with a superb free-kick — were the Norristhorpe goal scorers.

Norristhorpe Reserves ground out a 2-1 win away to North Leeds Reserves and are third in Division Four level on points with leaders Gildersome having played a game more.

Norristhorpe made a bright start but squandered a host of chances and it was North Leeds who broke away to score the only goal of the first half.

Norristhorpe made changes during the interval and Sam Everett slotted home the equaliser soon after the re-start.

Brad Wild ran through to put the visitors ahead and Norristhorpe defended well to repel late North Leeds pressure and hang on for victory.

Dewsbury Rangers slipped to a 7-1 defeat at home to Colton Athletic Reserves, who recorded a sixth straight league win and had Phil Woofit in fine form, scoring five goals.

Joel England and Trevor Rayawia, with his first goal of the season, also netted to complete Colton’s win.

Savile United remain top of Division Five with 37 points from a possible 39 after defeating Old Centralians 5-1.

Hamzah Taram bagged a brace, with Abubakar Mulla, Fezan Safeer and Mohammed Sacha also on target.

Batelians are a point behind Savile in second, but have played two games more, after they earned a 4-3 win over Huddersfield Amateur Reserves.

James Riordan had an early effort saved following good work by Rob Bordman and from the resulting corner Roger Teale headed Razeb Raja’s cross against the crossbar.

Batelians continued to create chances and they deservedly led 1-0 at half-time when Bordman curled a free-kick round the wall and past the goalkeeper but Huddersfield hit back to equalise after the break.

Jamie Baulk fed Rob Hiscox, who curled the ball home to restore Batelians lead before Bordman fired home to make it 3-1.

Huddersfield hit back with a well worked second goal but a Riordan shot ended at the feet of Bordman and he side footed home to complete his hat-trick and make it 4-2.

Huddersfield scored a third, direct from a free-kick, but Batelians held on for victory and still have to play leaders Savile United twice.

West End Park are seventh after they suffered a 5-3 defeat at home to Morley Town Development Squad.