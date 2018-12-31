Disputed penalty condemns Liversedge to Worksop loss

Liversedge were unfortunate to return from Saturday’s trip to Worksop Town pointless after they suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Defeat leaves Sedge 16th in the table, level on 20 points with Albion Sports, who they welcome to Clayborn this Saturday for their first game of the new year.

Liversedge made a bright start with leading goal scorer Joe Walton back in the side following a lengthy injury lay off.

Walton was sent in on goal but saw his effort clawed away to safety by Worksop goalkeeper David Reay.

Worksop took a 29th minute lead when Craig Mitchell managed to bundle a low cross over the line.

However, the lead lasted just a minute as Liversedge hit back immediately.

Rhys Davies did well on the left and Danny Farrar was on hand to tap the ball into an empty net.

The winning goal came after 50 minutes when Steve McDonnell ran into the area and was judged to have been tripped. The penalty was awarded despite strong Liversedge protests and Matthew Sykes slotted home.

Sedge had a great chance to earn a point in the last minute but a goalbound header was cleared off the line by Town captain Jamie Price.