Edmundson brace helps Thornhill United secure Wakefield League Cup victory

Thornhill United and Howden Clough progressed to the Wakefield League Division Two Cup semi-finals with victories last Saturday.

Thornhill had an Ashley Edmundson brace plus one from Jack Haigh to thank for their 3-2 win over Dewsbury Westside, while Howden Clough progressed with a 3-2 win away to Snydale Athletic Reserves.

They are joined in the last four by Great Preston, who thrashed New Carlton 13-1 in their quarter-final, and Crofton Sports Reserves, who beat Pontefract Town 1-0.

There has been a shake up in the Wakefield League Premier Division after a side withdrew, leaving nine teams in the top flight.

Crackenedge find themselves top of the table following the alterations, with eight wins from eight matches.

They are two points clear of nearest rivals Snydale Athletic, with three games in hand, and Crofton Sports, who have played two games more.

Overthorpe Sports are fourth on 14 points, with Fox and Hounds second-bottom on nine points from eight games.

n It was a sorry day for local sides in the West Yorkshire League with the four teams in action failing to register a single point.

Wyke Wanderers went down 4-1 at home to Salts in a result which sees them slip to the foot of the table.

Joseph Storey bagged a hat-trick for Salts, who also had Harry Naylor on target as they moved above Wyke and off the foot of the table.

Hunsworth remain third-bottom in Division Two after they slipped to a 5-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield YM.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes with goals from Kaylem Billy and Adrian Ideliski, with Jack Tinker adding a third before half-time.

Second half goals by Jack Bennett and Luke Kash completed the win.

Luke Squires scored a consolation goal as Howden Clough Reserves suffered a 4-1 defeat to Altofts Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves suffered a 10-0 thrashing as Ilkley Town Reserves which leaves them in 12th place.