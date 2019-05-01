Farrar sends Liversedge to NCE League Cup final

Liversedge are relishing a trip to Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium after booking their place in the Northern Counties East League Cup final.

Sedge edged out Division One side Swallownest 1-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final and Jonathan Rimmington’s young guns will now face Premier Division champions Worksop Town on Monday May 13 (kick off 7.45pm).

Danny Farrar’s 38th minute goal was enough to settle the tie as Liversedge booked their place in a second successive League Cup Final.

They will hope for better fortunes this time around after last season’s final — scheduled to take place at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane — didn’t go ahead but the club are confident there will be no such problems and are already making plans for the showpiece in 10 days’ time.

Liversedge suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Knaresborough Town in their final NCE Premier Division game last Saturday and finish 13th in the final standings, with 48 points from 38 games.

Worksop overcame Hemsworth Miners Welfare in their semi-final on Tuesday thanks to goals from Craig Mitchell and Matthew Sykes and they are chasing a league and cup double having won the Premier Division title by eight points from Penistone Church.

Anyone wanting ticket or travel details for the cup final are asked to contact @Liversedge_FC on Twitter.