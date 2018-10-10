Fogarty fires brace as Liversedge make County Cup progress

Liversedge are safely through to the West Riding County Cup second round following a 3-2 win over Campion on Tuesday night.

on made a number of changes to his line-up for the visit of first division Campion but Liversedge produced an impressive first half display which provided impetus for the win.

Marc Lumb gave Liversedge a seventh minute lead with a fine controlled finish from six yards out only for Laurence Sorhaindo to equalise for the visitors as he capitalised when the home side failed to deal with a ball into the penalty area.

The lively opening quarter continued as Liversedge regained the lead when Roy Fogarty drove home from inside the area.

Liversedge added a third goal soon after as Fogarty swept the ball wide and made a run into the area to meet the cross and coolly slot home and it remained 3-1 at half-time.

Campion made a lively start to the second half and Alex Cusack pulled a goal back after 57 minutes before Harry Stead was forced into a good save to preserve the lead as the visitors attacked again.

Joe Walton had chance to wrap up victory when he was sent one-on-one with the Campion goalkeeper but was unable to convert, although Sedge had done enough to book a place in the second round.