Free agent Nedum Onuoha says Sunderland return ‘unlikely’

Former Sunderland defender Nedum Onuoha has played down talk of him returning to the Stadium of Light this summer – saying he hopes to experience something ‘different’.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Black Cats in the 2010/11 season, helping the club to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

Nedum Onuoha during his loan spell at Sunderland.

He returned to parent club Manchester City, before signing for Queens Park Rangers, where he skippered the side last season.

However, with his contract expiring this summer, Onuoha has left the Loftus Road side after more than 200 appearances and is looking for a new club.

He had been linked with a move to Sunderland, but in an interview with fanzine Roker Report, in which he talked about his time on Wearside, Onuoha said a move was ‘unlikely’.

“I’m not too sure to be totally honest,” said Onuoha, who made 31 appearances for Sunderland. “There’s been rumours, but nobody who represents me has been approached, or even mentioned it.

“I think the club needs to get back to the top division, and as much as I’d like to help them get there, time isn’t on my side like it once was so I’ll be looking to try and experience something a little different before I decide to call time on things.

“Who knows in football though? Stranger things have happened – but I’d say it’s unlikely.”

