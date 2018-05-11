Hartshead climb out of bottom two after midweek win

Hartshead climbed out of the West Yorkshire League Premier Division’s bottom two when they earned a 1-0 win away to Kanresborough Town on Wednesday night.

Victory saw Hartshead move above Hall Green United, who entertain Sherburn White Rose in their final match next Wednesday.

Hartshead had lost 1-0 at Huddersfield Amateurs on Monday night, with Mike Hall’s second half goal securing the home side all three points, after going down 4-2 at home to Sherburn last Saturday when Arran Hodgson netted all four goals.

Howden Clough moved out of the bottom two in Division One thanks to a 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Altofts last Saturday.

Nathan Hallas bagged a brace and Samuel Blewitt also netted as Clough moved three points clear of second-bottom Altofts.

However, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Wetherby Athletic on Wednesday and have now played two games more than Altofts.

Hartshead Reserves suffered a 6-2 defeat away to Field Reserves in Alliance Division One last Saturday.

Ben Barker scored and was later sent off for Field, but they had enough to complete victory with a brace apiece from Lewis Forsythe and Jack Webster, with Liam Lambert also on target.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves suffered a 4-0 defeat at Boroughbridge Reserves in Alliance Division Two, while Howden Clough Reserves lost 2-0 at Ilkley Reserves.

Littltown suffered a 4-2 defeat away to Steeton in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division on Monday.

Joe Jagger and Jordan Burland netted for Littletown but it wasn’t enough as Steeton secured victory through an Alex Yates brace, one from Alistair Morgan and an own goal.

Golcar United have been ordered to replay their two games against Littletown after lodging an appeal that they twice played an ineligible player against them in matches which the Beck Lane side won 4-0 and 1-0.

Golcar trail Premier Division leaders Salts by five points with three matches to play and face Littletown away next Wednesday and at home on May 19.

Old Batelians Reserves put a dent in the Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five title hopes of Norristhorpe Reserves after they earned a 5-1 victory last Saturday.

Long time leaders Norristhorpe have lost top spot on goal difference to Rothwell Reserves and have just one league game remaining.

Batelians had Rob Bordman (two), Jamie Sands, Lee Kaye and Chris Appleyard on target in their impressive victory.

Tom Boocock scored Norristhorpe’s goal to make it 3-1 early in the second half, but despite a man-of-the-match performance from Brad Wild, they were unable to prevent defeat.

Nathan Williams gave West End Park a 1-0 half-time lead but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Modernians Reserves, who movedoff the bottom of the table, while Dewsbury Rangers Reserves were beaten 3-2 at home to Calverley in their final game in Division Four.