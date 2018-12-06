Hartshead fly flag in County Cup after fine win over Springhead

Hartshead are flying the flag in the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup after they earned a cracking 3-2 win over Springhead.

Hartshead can now look forward to a last 16 tie in the new year after the West Yorkshire League Division One side overcame their opponents in a keenly contested third round clash last Saturday.

Jack Rogerson bagged a brace as the sides were locked 2-2 before Andrew Wood scored Hartshead’s winner to see them through.

Lower Hopton’s hopes were dashed as they lost on penalties away to Church Fenton.

The sides fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw as Hopton battled back from 2-1 down at half-time with goals from Declan James, Matthew Shaw and Jacob Doughty.

However, they failed to score during the shoot out, as Church Fenton progressed 3-0.

Wakefield League duo Crackenedge and Fox and Hounds are through to the West Riding County Challenge Trophy last 16.

Crackenedge defeated Garforth WMC 8-1, while Fox and Hounds produced a thrilling comeback to draw with Marsden before progressing on penalties.

Adam Williams bagged a hat-trick for the Wakefield League Premier Division high fliers.

Tim Clarke and Macauley Parkinson supported with a brace apiece, while Scott Lightowler was also on target as Crackenedge ensured their involvement in the new year.

Fox and Hounds appeared to be heading out as they trailed Marsden 4-2 with just seven minutes of their tie remaining but they battled back to earn a dramatic draw.

Jack Armitage, Craig Bentley, Declan Bickers and Joseph Hanson were the Fox and Hounds scorers and they then held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties to progress.

Dewsbury Rangers bowed out following a 4-1 defeat to Leeds City Reserves, who had Daniel Berry, Andrew Crossland, Jason Miller and Jonathan Wilson to thank for victory.

Fieldhead Hospital eased past Overthorpe Sports Reserves as hat-tricks from Jake Gibson and Nathan Jones plus goals from Carl Walker (two) and Daniel Thorpe helped them to a 9-0 victory.

Savile United are unbeaten in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five but found the step up in class too great as they lost 6-1 at FC Sporting Keighley.