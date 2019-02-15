Hartshead’s County Cup dream ends on penalties

Hartshead’s dream of winning the West Riding County Challenge Cup came to an end last Saturday when they suffered a penalty shoot out defeat away to Huddersfield Amateurs in the quarter-finals.

Hartshead had claimed some notable scalps on their way to the last eight and the West Yorkshire League Division One side produced another excellent display to earn a 1-1 draw away to their Premier Division opponents.

Stuart Kiltie’s goal helped Hartshead take the tie to penalties but they lost 4-2 in the shoot out.

Hunsworth moved up to 10th place in West Yorkshire League Division Two following an emphatic 7-1 win over bottom side Baildon Trinity Athletic.

Dale Wright led the way with a hat-trick, while Kieran Senior and Charlie Taylor bagged a brace apiece in Hunsworth’s fourth win of the season.

Hartshead Reserves fought out a 3-3 draw away to Aberford Albion Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Tom Smith, Kale Thoma and Kyle Kershaw struck to earn Hartshead a share of the spoils, with Liam Thompson and Tom Walker among the Aberford scorers.

Howden Clough Reserves saw a home game postponed for the second week running, with their Alliance Division Two fixture against Kippax Reserves the latest to fall victim to the weather, while Wyke Reserves’ clash with Otley Town Reserves was also off.

Littletown and Lower Hopton were also left kicking their heels last Saturday after their respective West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division games were called off.

Littletown’s clash with Ovenden West Riding at Beck Lane was postponed and that leaves them third in the table, 13 points behind leaders Golcar United, who thrashed Route 1 Rovers 8-1.

Lower Hopton’s trip to Bradford Olympic was called off after their opponents withdrew from the league and the tables will now be adjusted.