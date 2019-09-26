Hartshead target cup success with trip to Salts

Hartshead return to action on Saturday as they face a trip to Salts in the West Yorkshire League Cup.

Hartshead have made a decent start to their Division One campaign with five wins and two defeats from their opening seven matches.

They were not in league action last Saturday but will look to build on a 4-3 home win over East End Park last time out when Joel Farrer, Liam Fox, Jack Rodgerson and Andrew Wood were the goal scorers.

Wyke Wanderers are third-bottom in Division One after they slipped to a seventh defeat of the season, going down 3-1 at Shelley last Saturday.

Samuel Auty bagged a brace, with Joe Clegg also on target for the home side, while Wyke’s consolation goal came from Stephen Smith and they entertain Brighouse Sports in the cup on Saturday.

Brighouse are a point clear at the top of Division Two after they defeated Overthorpe Sports 4-2 with goals from Luke Cranswick (two), Marcus Mangaro and Ben Oakland.

Howden Clough’s game at home to Tingley Athletic was postponed and they face Altofts in the cup this week.

Howden Clough Reserves picked up their first win in Alliance Division Two as they earned an impressive 5-0 success away to Wyke Wanderers Reserves.

Harry Tingle bagged a hat-trick with Nathan Hallas and Haaris Nayyar also on target as Clough climbed above Wyke into ninth place in the table.