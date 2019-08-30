Holy Spirit School undefeated as they are crowned Premier Stars Champions

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary school have been crowned the year three Huddersfield Town Premier League Primary Stars champions 2019.

The team went undefeated throughout the day beating schools from across Calderdale and Kirklees in a competition which was run by Huddersfield Town and played at the Town Academy.

Holy Spirit won the final with a fantastic 1-0 win against a strong Howard Park School.

Another highlight of the day saw Holy Spirit beating a school in Huddersfield 8-0 with every member of the team scoring a goal.

The Heckmondwike school really value school sports and every child that wishes to represent school gets the opportunity to do so.

They have also recently excelled in school golf and cricket with the golf team winning the West Yorkshire finals for the last four years and the key stage one and two cricket teams winning the Kirklees Kwik Cricket competitions last year.

Holy Spirit have also recently introduced Friday night Football and this has been popular across the whole of school with boys and girls taking part in matches against schools from across Kirklees.

This year Holy Spirit have had matches from year one all the way to year six and matches are well supported by parents and they can often have crowds of 50-plus staying behind to watch.

Football is the most popular but they have also been able to introduce children to many other sports including golf, archery, cricket, tag rugby, tennis and athletics.

These boys have been playing matches for school for two years.

Teacher and football team manager Joe Ratcliffe said: “The standard of football they play is really high and the togetherness of the team is something I am really proud of. They pass the ball around so well and at times score some incredible goals. It’s hard to believe that they are only eight and nine years old.

“They are willing to listen and work hard and I am delighted that they have managed to win something like this, which I am sure they will remember for a long time.”