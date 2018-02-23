Housecroft treble seals Birstall win

Birstall Cricket Club recorded their first league win since September in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League by beating Mirfield Town 5-2 last Sunday.

Sean Housecroft led the way with a hat-trick for Birstall, with Reece Scholes and Joe Lyttle also finding the net as they climbed to fifth place.

Kieran Senior hit a brace for Mirfield who drop to sixth.

Old Bank WMC lie in third place in the Championship after they scored two late goals to seal victory over Hanging Heaton CC.

The sides were evenly matched until Heaton had a man sent off and Old Bank cashed in to take the lead before a last minute penalty secured victory.

Tom Frizzell and Tim Bruce both netted for Old Bank, who are just a point behind second placed Mount Pleasant with a game in hand as the promotion race hots up.

Ravenswharfe eased their relegation fears when they bagged a last minute winner in 5-4 success over Mount Pleasant. Doubles came from Stefan Madden and Shane Thornton and Cory Joseph also netted.

Wire Works moved up to fifth place after beating bottom side Overthorpe Sports Club 7-0.

Battyeford increased their lead at the top of Division One to six points with an eighth win of the season, when they beat Clifton Rangers Reserves 3-0.