Howden Clough shoot-out win sets up West Riding County Trophy clash against Morley Town

Howden Clough booked their place in the West Riding County Challenge Trophy with a penalty shoot out win over Huddersfield YMCA Reserves last Saturday.

Clough have only won once in West Yorkshire League Division Two this season and currently lie third-bottom but they battled out a 4-4 draw against YMCA before holding their nerve to win the shoot out 4-2.

The wins sets up a home second round tie with Morley Town Reserves on November 2, while they are back in cup action this weekend when Wakefield League Premier Division side Hanging Heaton are the visitors in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup first round.

Overthorpe Sports are three points clear at the top of Division Two after they earned a seventh win of the season in defeating Rothwell 5-3.

They face a keen game this Saturday when third-placed Swillington Saints are the visitors.

Hunsworth are bottom of the table, without a point after nine matches and their woes continued with a 14-1 hammering at home to Altofts.

Alexander Dalby scored Hunsworth’s consolation but that was only their third goal of the campaign, while they have now conceded 71 times.

Hunsworth take a break from league action this week when they take on Wibsey in the Bradford District Cup.

Wyke Wanderers are second-bottom in Division One after they slipped to a ninth defeat in their opening 10 matches, going down 4-0 away to Aberford Albion.

Jack Stoker bagged a brace, with Danny Bambrook and Sabastian Sokul also on target for 11th placed Aberford.

Hartshead battled out a goalless draw with Rawdon Old Boys and lie eighth in the table with 16 points from eight matches.

Hartshead face a tasty Wheatley Cup tie away to Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Premier Division side Lower Hopton on Saturday, while Wyke will also hope to put their poor league form behind them when they visit Tingley Athletic.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves slipped to a 7-1 defeat at home to East End Park in Alliance Division Two.

Ashley Stack struck for Wyke but East End Park took the points as Gareth Mitchell hit a brace, while Ben Rennison, Paul Rowe, Christopher Scammell and David Jones were also among the scorers.