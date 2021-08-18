Impressive Liversedge off to winning start in new league

Liversedge's Joe Walton.

Two first half goals from Joe Walton put ‘Sedge in charge and they went on to complete a 2-0 victory in the East Division.

Walton gave the Clayborn team a dream start to life at this level of football when he took only eight minutes to net their first goal, heading home from close range after meeting Ollie Fearon’s cross.

Another Walton header doubled Liversedge’s advantage from a corner.

More chances followed after the break, including an opportunity for Walton to get his hat-trick when he fired wide from close range.

Nicky Walker, Fearon and Paul Walker all had efforts cleared off the line, but no further goals came. Nevertheless Liversedge were delighted to come away with a memorable win.

One win became two when ‘Sedge followed up with a second league success at home to Tadcaster Albion on Tuesday night.

Walker put them ahead on 16 minutes, but Simon Russell levelled before half-time. Liversedge went on to clinch a 3-1 victory in the second period, however, with Walton and Kurt Harris netting.