In-form Walton bags double as Liversedge battle to earn a point

Liversedge battled to earn a hard-fought point from a 2-2 draw away to Staveley Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday.

Staveley went into the game looking to make up ground on the front runners after recent runs in both the FA Cup and Vase, while Sedge had halted a losing run after earning a goalless draw against Handsworth Parramore in their last outing.

Staveley made a bright start to the game and saw an early effort fly past the post before forcing a corner but the Sedge defence held firm.

Liversedge responded well and opened the scoring with an 11th minute goal as Joe Walton bagged his 12th goal of the season to reach double figures in the league.

Staveley responded well to going behind and the Sedge defence had to be alert to clear a dangerous corner before Liversedge goalkeeper Harrison Davison-Hale was forced into a good save following more neat football by the home side.

Staveley drew level in the 24th minute when a ball into the area struck the hand of captain Tom Jackson and Joe Pugh stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Walton ran at the Staveley defence before the ball broke to Brandon Kane but he fired wide, while Walton made another run into the penalty area before being tackled by a defender.

Liversedge also forced a corner, which was collected by the Staveley goalkeeper before the Miners forced the final attack of the first half but a long range shot went wide of the post as the sides went into the break locked at 1-1.

It took Liversedge just two minutes after the re-start to regain the lead as Rhys Davies surged into the area and found Walton six yards out for the star striker to fire home.

Davison-Hale made an excellent point blank save to preserve the lead.

Liversedge had an excellent chance to extend their advantage when Aaron Fell released Davies but the goalkeeper was alert to save at the near post.

George Cull was booked when he was judged to have fouled a Staveley attacker on the edge of the area but Davison-Hale made another cracking save to push the free-kick over the crossbar.

Staveley’s pressure finally told as Jahmal Riley forced a 69th minute equaliser and a minute later, the home side thought they had taken the lead but had a third goal disallowed for offside.

The end to end action continued and Sedge forced a corner which Jackson rose to powerfully head goalwards only to see the ball crash against the crossbar.

Liversedge forced another corner but Walton headed over from an excellent chance.

Desperate last ditch defending by the visitors denied Staveley at the other end, while Walton was in the thick of action in a defensive role when he cleared a corner.

Staveley shot over from the edge of the area following another corner, while a Liversedge free-kick in stoppage time came to nothing.

Desperate last ditch defending denied Staveley a winner deep into stoppage time as Sedge held on for a deserved point, which leaves them 14th in the Premier Division table with 11 points from their opening 11 matches.