Kenny strikes late as Liversedge produce FA Cup giantkilling

Liversedge produced an FA Cup giantkilling act as they sent higher league opposition Droylsden crashing out with a 1-0 win last Saturday.

Joe Kenny scored the only goal of the game five minutes from full-time when he bagged his fifth goal of the season to spark jubilant scenes among the 118 strong crowd at Clayborn.

Jonathan Rimmington’s side had easily disposed of Abbey Hey in the extra preliminary round before Saturday’s success sent them into the first qualifying round.

They will target a further upset as 2018 FA Vase runners-up Stockton Town will visit Clayborn on Saturday September 7 after the draw was made at Wembley on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Josh Lill made a number of key saves in the first half but Liversedge also posed Droylsden problems.

Droylsden’s Domaine Rouse hit the crossbar straight after half-time but Liversedge came more into the game as the second half progressed and created a number of chances.

Droylsden goalkeeper Chris Thompson denied Emile Sinclair as the pressure built but with just five minutes remaining, Kenny popped up at the far post to tap home the only goal of the game.

Liversedge are one of three Northern Counties East League sides through to the first qualifying round as Staveley Miners Welfare have been drawn away to Chasetown, while Maltby Main will host the winners of a replay between Ramsbottom United and Winsford United.

Sedge have made a terrific start to the Premier Division season and having taken seven points from their opening three league matches.

They are in FA Vase first qualifying action this Saturday when NCE first division side Hallam are the visitors to Clayborn followed by the FA Cup clash with Stockton the following week.

Sedge suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Stockton in a pre-season friendly on July 27 but look a far stronger outfit now and will look to test their Northern League opponents.

Liversedge’s next scheduled league game is away to Garforth Town on September 10.