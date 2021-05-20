Key signings give promoted Liversedge a big boost for new challenge ahead

New signing: Gavin Allott.

The promotion was ratified this week with Liversedge placed in the new Northern Premier League East Division for the 2021-2022 campaign – and the club has wasted no time with the kind of additions to their squad that can make them competitive straight away.

Among the raft of new men coming into the club is striker Gavin Allott, who has a prolific scoring record at this level and also brings vast experience.

The big centre-forward is regarded as a modern day legend at Frickley Athletic, where he score more than 100 goals, and has also had spells with Shaw Lane, Boston United, Goole, Gainsborough Trinity and Worksop.

He will be joined at Liversedge by midfielder Ben Atkinson who has moved from Farsley Celtic.

Atkinson has been a mainstay in the Farsley Celtic side in the National League North for the last few seasons and previously helped them win the NPL Premier Division title.

He began his football career in Huddersfield Town’s academy and also played for Curzon Ashton as well having a loan spell with Brighouse Town.

Another former Farsley Celtic player, Kurt Harris, is heading for Liversedge.

Essentially a defender, but known for his versatility, Harris brings more experience at the Northern Premier level, having captained Brighouse Town last season.

Completing the recent signings is Jack Stockdill, who was also a captain at Northern Premier level last season with Ossett United.

The 25-year-old defender has also played for Hyde United, Brighouse Town and Guiseley and began in Bradford City’s academy.

Teams who will make up the new NPL East Division are: Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Cleethorpes Town, Dunston, Frickley Athletic, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Liversedge, Marske United, Ossett United, Pickering Town, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Shildon, Stocksbridge PS, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worskop Town, Yorkshire Amateur.

Liversedge are now looking forward to playing their first home game in front of a crowd in 2021 when they take part in the revamped Yorkshire Trophy.

They played their first game in the competition at Golcar United on Tuesday night before staging a first home match since some of the covid restrictions were lifted when they take on NCE Division One side Nostell MW next Monday.

Kick-off is 6.45pm as Liversedge are in the process of having new floodlights installed. Tickets are on sale from https://liversedge-fc.ticketlight.co.uk/

In their return to action, Liversedge played in front of a healthy crowd of 575 and let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Alfie Raw put ‘Sedge ahead on 31 minutes and John Cyrus doubled the advantage two minutes later. But Buddy Cox also struck twice in two minutes just before the break to earn hosts Golcar a point.

Liversedge are in group B with two teams going through to semi-finals next Wednesday and a final to be staged at Brighouse Town’s Yorkshire Pay Stadium on Saturday, May 29.

Also taking part in the competition are Brighouse Town, Penistone Church and Wakefield AFC.

Originally it was due to be a 12-team tournament, but many of the clubs originally involved dropped out following Government guidelines that said spectators could not attend fixtures on private land until May 17.

Organisers Brighouse Town persevered with the idea for the Yorkshire Trophy despite all the early difficulties and the teams now involved are relishing the chance to play for some silverware.