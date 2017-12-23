Leeds United coach takes Glasshoughton training session

Young footballers were given plenty of handy tips when a member of Leeds United’s staff took one of their training sessions.

Neil Mortimer, Leeds United participation project officer, popped into a recent Glasshoughton Welfare U16s session, allowing the usual coaches to have a much needed night off.

He put the lads through their paces in a series of quickfire drills that focused on ball handling, possession and decision making before the youngsters then played a game.

Neil commented on how well the team listened and put into practice what he was asking of them. He wished them the best for the rest of the season.

The Leeds United foundation are running skill centres throughout the 2017-2018 academic year. For more information, contact Neil.mortimer@leedsunited.com or ring 07391 869082 or 0113 3676598.