Littletown and Lower Hopton secure impressive cup victories

Littletown and Lower Hopton progressed to the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup with victories last Saturday.

Hopton secured an impressive 3-2 win away to Premier Division leaders Golcar United, while Littletown eased through with an emphatic 9-0 success over Bradford side PFC.

Littletown produced another dominating performance and took their goals tally for the season to 42 in all competitions.

Both sides created early chances before Littletown eventually found their feet when the prolific Joe Jagger opened the scoring on the half hour mark.

It sparked a goal flurry as Littletown added four more in the lead up to half-time to take complete control of the tie.

Jagger added two more to complete his hat-trick and a superb long range effort from Matthew Addy made it 4-0 before Patrick Sykes scored the fifth on the stroke of half-time.

The afternoon got worse for PFC when they lost their goalkeeper due to injury in the second half, with the team manager having to take his place between the posts.

Littletown continued to dominate as substitute Lee Ryan hit a brace, while there was a well struck penalty from another substitute Jackson Smith with Jagger adding his fourth goal.

Littletown have the chance to close the gap on Golcar this Saturday when they play Steeton in one of three games in hand the Beck Lane side have on the leaders before facing Hopton in a tasty derby the week after.

Hopton secured a cracking win away to Golcar to reach the cup second round.

Goals from Bobby Evans, James Heeley and Liam Royal were enough to see Hopton through despite Golcar replying through Craig Cartwright and Buddy Cox.

Wyke Wanderers remain third-bottom in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division after they slipped to a 3-1 defeat away to Horbury Town.

Bradley Emmerson’s goal was not enough to prevent a seventh defeat of the season as second half goals from Doran Jordan (two) and James Smith saw Horbury triumph.

Hartshead secured a seventh win of the season as they overcome Featherstone Colliery 4-0 and they remain third in Division One, four points behind joint leaders Boroughbridge and Aberford Albion.

Hunsworth secured their third win in Division Two as they overcame Swillington Saints 5-3.

Kieran Senior led the way with four goals and it saw Hunsworth to victory, despite the visitors replying through David Beel, Aaron Lee and Daniel Waite and they are 10th in the table with 11 points from 10 games.

Hartshead Reserves were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Hunslet Club Reserves in Alliance Division One.

The draw leaves Hartshead ninth in the table with 11 points from their opening nine matches.

Howden Clough Reserves picked up a third win in Alliance Division Two as they overcame second-bottom side Old Centralians Reserves 4-2.

Simon Moore, Luke Squires and Andrew Weatherhead were among the Clough scorers and it was enough to secure victory despite Centralians scoring first half goals from Ash Anderson and Chris Kellett.

The win saw Clough move above Wyke Wanderers Reserves into ninth place in the table with nine points from their eight matches.

Wyke suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to second placed Kirk Deighton Rangers Reserves, with both goals coming in the first half.