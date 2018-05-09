Littletown beat Hartshead in tight Wheatley Cup final

Littletown lifted the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup after a 1-0 win over Hartshead at Ossett Town last Wednesday.

The only goal of the game, in an entertaining contest, came around the 20 minute mark when Rob Bordman produced a brilliant free kick from the left and Aidan Schofield rose to head home into the bottom corner.

Littletown piled on the pressure and Joe Jagger was denied on several occasions as the Hartshead goalkeeper produced some magnificent saves.

Hartshead attempted to hit back after the break and created a number of chances of their own.

Adam Jordan was superb in central defence for Littletown to help keep Hartshead at bay and ensure captain Jagger lifted the cup for his side.