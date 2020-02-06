Littletown come from behind to secure Terry Marflitt Cup semi-final place

Littletown came from a goal down to overcome Middleton 5-1 and book a place in the Terry Marflitt Cup semi-finals last Saturday.

Middleton shocked the Supreme Division high fliers with a goal early in the second half but Littletown battled back to progress as Reiss Brook (brace), Tom Marsden, MoM Rob Mallendar and Scott Lightowler struck to stretch their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to first division Fairbank United in the Hancock Cup.

Rangers led 2-0 inside 25 minutes through Arista Llewellyn and Joe Woodcock but Mahmadu Damba headed home for Fairbank on the stroke of half-time.

Hassan Mahmood scored twice to put Fairbank in front only for Woodcock’s second to restore parity.

With penalties looming Mahamdu Damba slotted home the winner to send Fairbank to the quarter-finals for a third successive year.

Lower Hopton fought back from 3-1 down to secure a 3-3 draw with Drighlington.

Hopton stay bottom of the Supreme Division, two points behind Drighlington with three games in hand after goals from Liam Fox, Thomas Richter and Oliver Rounding rescued a point.

Norristhorpe remain two points clear at the top of Division Two after a 7-1 win away to Huddersfield Amateur Thirds.

Littletown Reserves remain 13 points clear at the top of Division Three following a 3-2 win over Wortley.

Lewis Boddy and Dom Simpson twice put Littletown ahead but they were pegged back on both occasions before Simpson converted a penalty to earn their 12th win of the season.

Norristhorpe Reserves defeated Tingley Athletic Thirds 2-1 thanks to goals from Tom Boocock and Callum Wheatley and they are second, while Savile United slipped to a 5-4 defeat at Ealandians Thirds.

Batelians climbed to eighth in Division Four after a 3-2 win over St Bedes Reserves as Steven Denvers, Lee Kaye and Rodger Teale scored, while West End United stay clear at the top of Division Five despite a 3-3 draw against Modernians Fourths.