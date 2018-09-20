Littletown defeat Olympic to maintain excellent start

Littletown maintained their unbeaten start in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division as they earned a 5-2 win at home to Bradford Olympic.

They are three points behind leaders Golcar United but with two games in hand.

Joe Jagger led the way with four goals, while Matt Schofield was also on target as Littletown earned a fifth win in six league games.

Lower Hopton are third, a point bebhind Littletown, after second half goals from James Heeley and Liam Royal secured a 2-0 win over PFC.

Wyke Wanderers earned their second win in the West Yorkshire Premier Division as Dillon Hollinger’s goal was enough to earn a 1-0 victoy over Whitkirk Wanderers.

Hartshead lie third in Division One after they earned a 5-0 win away to Rothwell.

They are a point behind second placed Aberford Albion and two off leaders Hall Green United.

Newsome are fourth, level on 19 points with Hartshead, after the Huddersfield side overcame Howden Clough 5-2.

George Brook and Andrew Griffiths netted for Clough but they are back in 13th place after Karl Gledhill (two), Steven Marshall, Paul Pyke and Conor Sykes scored to earn Newsome the spoils.

Hartshead Reserves moved up to fifth place in Alliance Division One thanks to a 5-2 win over Aberford Albion Reserves.

Howden Clough Reserves picked up their second win in Alliance Division Two as they overcame Pool Reserves 2-1.

The win saw Clough move up to eighth place in the table with six points from their opening five matches after goals from Colby Dawson and Simon Moore were enough to secure victory.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves slipped to a 5-0 defeat away to Altofts Reserves and remain 12th in the table with one win from four matches.

Hunsworth progressed to the Bradford and District Senior Cup second round thanks to a 2-0 win away to Tyersal.

Charlie Taylor and Jed Wrigley were the Hunsworth goal scorers.

Old Batelians went goal crazy in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five as they thrashed Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves 19-3.

Batelians have signed the much travelled Rob Bordman and he was the catalyst for the big win, scoring eight goals himself while having a hand in five other goals.

Bordman’s tally included two penalties, two goals direct from free-kicks and two more folowing dribbles from halfway.

There were two goals each for Jamie Sands, Jamie Baulk, Rodger Teale and 60-year-old Nigel Collins with Sam Hetherington, Jordan Ripley and Martin Taffinder also on target.

West End Park earned a 2-2 draw with Middleton Park Under-21s with Loz Balmforth and James Turner their scorers, while Savile United had Faisal Adam and Isan Safeer on target in a 2-1 win over Morley Town Development.

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a 4-3 defeat at home to Amaranth Crossgates in Division One.

Norristhorpe earned a third straight win and are top of Division Three after beating Tingley Athletic 3-1, while it was a double for the club as Norristhorpe Reserves defeated Colton Athletic Reserves 4-3 in Division Four with Kayne Whitehead, Brad Wild (two) and Sam Reid their goal scorers.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves had a man sent off after just five minutes against Shire Academics Thirds but produced a battling display to earn a goalless draw.