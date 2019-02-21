Littletown earn thrilling win to maintain Premier title ambition

Littletown secured victory over Ryburn United in an 11-goal thriller last Saturday, which maintains their hopes of winning the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division title.

Littletown triumphed 7-4 to record their 10th win of the season and they are now six points behind second placed TVR United with two games in hand.

The sides also meet on the 3G pitch at Thornton Recreation Centre this Saturday for what will be another key fixture in the title race.

Golcar United continue to lead the way and are 13 points clear of Littletown, who have three games in hand and the sides still have to meet at Beck Lane.

Littletown only led Ryburn 2-1 at half-time before a further eight goals were scored in a frantic second half.

Pat Sykes gave Littletown a lead which Joe Jagger doubled before Ryburn pulled one back before the break.

Luke Griffiths headed home to make it 3-1 but Ryburn hit back with two goals in the space of just two minutes to level matters.

David McDonald restored Littletown’s lead only for Ryburn to level at 4-4 as Christian Silkstone completed a hat-trick and Owen Wilkinson also scored.

Adam Forbes converted Jagger’s cross to edge Littletown back in front before Sykes added his second goal with six minutes remaining and then rounded the goalkeeper to slot home his hat-trick to seal victory.

n Wyke Wanderers remain rooted to the foot of the West Yorkshire League Premier Division after 2-0 defeat at home to Knaresborough Town.

Wyke are two points behind Salts and nine adrift of third-bottom Sherburn White Rose.

Jack Rodgerson scored a consolation goal as Hartshead slipped to a 4-1 defeat away to East End Park in Division One.

Hunsworth suffered an 8-2 defeat away to Kellingley Welfare in Division Two.

The visitors’ cause was not helped by the sending off of Tobias Aspindle and although Charlie Taylor and Dale Wright found the net, they were unable to prevent a heavy defeat.

Stuart Garbutt, Jordan Hutchinson, Nathan Hutchinson and Brett Smith bagged a brace apiece for Kellingley.

Kyle Kershaw was among the goal scorers as Hartshead Reserves beat Leeds Modernians Reserves 2-0 in Alliance Division One.