Littletown in Supreme form to start new season

Littletown secured a fourth straight win in the Yorkshire Amateur League last Saturday as they overcame Alwoodley 3-1 to move level on 12 points at the top of the Supreme Division.

Littletown led 2-0 before Stephen Dyer pulled a goal back before half-time from a free-kick.

Goals from Scott Lightowler, Tim Clark and Adam Williams secured Littletown’s win, with Jordan Ledgard man-of-the-match for the Beck Laners.

Lower Hopton’s home game with Ovenden West Riding was postponed.

Aaron Wroe bagged a hat-trick but was unable to prevent Dewsbury Rangers losing 5-4 in a thrilling Championship game at PFC.

The home side had Luke Chippindale (hat-trick), James Chadwick and man-of-the-match Mueen Hyder on target, with Rangers’ other goal coming from Arista Llewellyn.

Norristhorpe beat North Leeds 6-0 in Division Two, while Littletown Reserves earned an impressive 1-0 win away to Savile United in Division Three.

James Blane scored the only goal 15 minutes from full-time with fine displays coming from Steve Hadden and Matty Thompson.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colton Athletic Thirds in Division Five despite Ben Smith putting them 1-0 up.

Kyle Kershaw bagged a hat-trick, while Paul Lawson, Lyndon Wells and Nathan Williams also netted as West End Park beat Beeston Juniors OB Reserves 6-1.