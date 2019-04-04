Littletown move second after walkover victory

Littletown moved up to second place in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division after they were awarded a walkover when bottom side Lepton Highlanders failed to raise a side for last Saturday’s game.

Littletown have also been awarded three points after TVR United failed to raise a side for their game earlier in the season and they trail leaders Golcar United by 10 points with two games in hand.

Littletown are due to visit Lepton this Saturday for one of their games in hand, before turning their attentions to the Wheatley Cup semi-final against Hartshead at Liversedge FC next Thursday (April 11, 7.30pm).

Liam Royal bagged a hat-trick as Lower Hopton edged out Steeton Reserves 5-4.

Hopton led 4-1 at half-time and survived a second half fight back by Steeton with Arron Kennedy and James Heeley their other goal scorers.

Wyke Wanderers saw another nail hammered into their West Yorkshire League Premier Division relegation coffin as they lost 2-0 at home to Horbury Town and are now 12 points adrift of safety,

Hartshead had Joel Farrer on target in a 2-1 defeat at Hall Green United in Division One, while Howden Clough went down 4-3 at Otley Town despite goals from Austin Broadbent and Ryan O’Donnell.

Hartshead Reserves lost 3-2 at Oxenhope Rec Reserves in Alliance Division One despite a Tom Smith brace, while Howden Clough Reserves went down 6-2 to Kirk Deighton in Alliance Division Two.