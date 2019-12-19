Littletown return to league action with Alwoodley clash

Littletown return to action on Saturday as they face a trip to Alwoodley in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division.

Littletown are currently second in the table, six points behind 100 per cent leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors.

Alwoodley are back in sixth place with 16 points from 11 matches, eight adrift of Littletown.

The Supreme Division also have a round of fixtures on December 28 when Littletown welcome Route One Rovers to Beck Lane, before they begin 2020 with a home league clash against Drighlington.

Littletown were not in action last week as 35 members of the squad spent the weekend on a jaunt to Blackpool, while they cruised into the Terry Marflitt Cup quarter-final the previous week thanks to a 9-0 win over Morley Town.

Lower Hopton, who are bottom of the Supreme Division, on three points, entertain Route One Rovers on Saturday and then travel to Horsforth St Margarets on December 28 before facing the Saints in the Terry Marflitt Cup on January 4.

Dewsbury Rangers have not played since a 3-0 victory over Leeds Independent on November 16 and have slipped to fourth place in Division One.

Rangers have games in hand on the three sides above them and will look to maintain the pressure when they travel to Beeston Juniors on Saturday.

Norristhorpe have also been frustrated in recent weeks, having also not played since November 16.

They lie second in Division One, a point behind leaders Middleton Park, and they are due to host Gildersome Spurs Reserves on Saturday.

Littletown Reserves are top of Division Three as they welcome Lepton Highlanders Reserves to Beck Lane, while Savile Town will look to continue their improvement at home to third placed Norristhorpe Reserves.

West End Park will go in search of a ninth straight win in Division Five when they host Huddersfield Amateur Fourths.