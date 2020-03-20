Littletown return to winning ways and move second with victory over Toller

Littletown bounced back from four straight defeats as they defeated Toller 4-0 last Saturday and returned to second place in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division.

Littletown led after 20 minutes when Scott Lightowler cut in from the left and hit a brilliant 25 yard strike into the top left corner.

Reiss Brook played the ball wide to Tom Ramsden and his cross was converted by Lightowler to make it 2-0.

Matty Bugg tucked home the third goal and victory was complete when Adam Williams picked up a loose ball and curled home the fourth.

Connor Langford gave Lower Hopton a 35th minute lead but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 15th defeat from 17 games as Leeds Medics and Dentists hit back to secure a 2-1 victory with second half goals from Alex Diaz and Niall Robinson.

Dewsbury Rangers continue to struggle in the Championship and have slipped to ninth place following a 5-2 defeat by Mount St Mary’s.

Norristhorpe were held to a 4-4 draw away to Gildersome Spurs Reserves and have slipped to third place in Division Two.

Norristhorpe Reserves missed the chance to close the gap on Division Three leaders Littletown Reserves as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Woodkirk Valley Reserves.

Woodkirk’s opener had a stroke of fortune as 17-year-old Liam Hoggins saw a shot bounce over the goalkeeper’s foot and into the net.

Wodkirk completed victory with a well struck shot from Scott Morton midway through the second half and defeat leaves Norristhorpe seven points behind Littletown with both having now played 14 matches.

Savile United earned a sixth win of the season as they defeated Morley Town Thirds 4-1 and they are up to fifth place.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s moved up to fifth in Division Five after they secured a 4-0 win at home to Old Centralians Academics.

West End Park were not in action but remain 12 points clear of Colton Athletic Thirds at the top of the table but they have played three games more and they have four matches remaining.