Littletown secure derby victory over Lower Hopton

Littletown earned the derby bargging rights as they recorded a 1-0 win away to Lower Hopton in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division on Wednesday night.

It was a much brighter display from the hosts which pleased the Lower Hopton contingent despite defeat.

Hopton have appointed a new manager and can look ahead with more optimism as new players arrive.

Littletown went in front in just the second minute through man-of-the-match Lewis Boddy.

Both teams went on to waste further chances with Lower Hopton goalkeeper Nick Clark in tremendous form as he denied Littletown further goals.

Littletown had got off the mark in the new-look Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division last Saturday as they defeated Athletico 3-0.

It was a strong display from Littletown, who recorded their first win of the campaign against an Athletico side playing their opening fixture.

Littletown felt they were the stronger, more clinical side against a team excellent on the ball but not as strong physically.

Two of Littletown’s goals came from defensive mistakes by an Athletico side who also created chances that were not taken.

Littletown’s man-of-the-match Scott Lightowler opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

They advantage was doubled in the 25th minute by Adam Williams, who added his second on the hour mark to seal victory.

Littletown had players missing as they previously suffered a 2-0 midweek defeat to Stanley United, who worked hard for their victory.

After a goalless first half, Stanley scored in the 65th and 70th minutes through Nathan Smith and Josh Whitely to seal victory.

Lower Hopton — who have joined Littletown in switching to the Yorkshire Amateur League following the demise of the West Riding County Amateur League — suffered a 4-1 defeat to Drighlington.

Ryan Rhodes (two), Pavraj Singh and Brett Thompson scored for Drighlington with Hopton replying through Liam Royle.

Hartshead secured a second win from their opening three West Yorkshire League Division One matches as they defeated Featherstone Colliery 5-1 last Saturday thanks to a brace apiece from Blake Maude and Jack Rogerson plus one by Jonjo Haley.

Overthorpe Sports Club earned a 2-0 win over Brighouse Sports in Division Two but Hunsworth lost 7-1 at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic despite Tobias Aspindle’s strike, while Howden Clough went down 5-0 away to Kellingley Welfare.