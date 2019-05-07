Littletown trophyless after double cup final heartbreak

LittlEtown ended the season trophyless after suffering a double cup final heartbreak in the space of three days.

The Beck Lane men had been in the hunt for a treble going into the latter stages of the season but having been pipped to the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division title by Golcar United, they suffered a penalty shoot out defeat to Gildersome Spurs Old Boys after a cracking Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup Final at Ossett Albion last Thursday.

Just two days later, Littletown faced Route One Rovers in the West Riding County Amateur League Cup final at Liversedge but fatigue from Thursday’s defeat took its toll as they lost 4-2.

Thursday’s Wheatley Cup final will go down as one of the most memorable in the competition’s 117 year history as Littletown and Gildersome served up an enthralling encounter which ended 4-4.

A superb end to end contest saw goalkeeper Cameron Feather brought into early action to deny Gildersome, while at the other end Littletown headed a corner wide.

Littletown took the lead when Patrick Sykes lobbed the goalkeeper but Gildersome equalised with a well worked goal.

Sykes fired wide as it remained 1-1 at half-time but the game exploded into life after the break.

Gildersome struck early on to take the lead, while Curtis McMahon unleashed a long range effort which was just wide before Sykes produced another cracking finish to level matters.

Sykes twice went close to completing his hat-trick as a shot clattered against the post before he was denied by the Spurs goalkeeper.

Callum Wheatley charged into the area but shot wide, while the end to end action continued as Spurs then shot over at the other end.

The deadlock was broken as Spurs latched onto a through ball to score, while Feather kept Littletown in the game with a terrific save soon after.

Littletown drew level through a Wheatley screamer only to see Gildersome go straight up the other end to score again and regain the lead as man-of-the-match Matty Jackson ended with a hat-trick.

The drama wasn’t finished as Littletown substitute Micheal Halessellasie lobbed the goalkeeper to make it 4-4 and take the game to penalties.

Wheatley, Sykes, McMahon, Halessellasie, Brown, Thomas Swailes and Luke Griffiths all scored penalties for Littletown, while Feather saved two spot kicks, but Gildersome won the dramatic shoot out 8-7 to end Littletown’s cup dream.

The exertions on Thursday night took their toll on Littletown as they faced a second cup final on Saturday.

Route One led 2-0 at half-time and although Adam Jordan and Sykes struck in the second half for Littletown, goals from Danyal Yasin, Awais Khan, Waheed Khan and Sinmi Oyebanji saw the Bradford side lift the trophy and ensure Littletown suffered a second final heartbreak in the space of three days.