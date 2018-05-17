Littletown unable to prevent Golcar winning Premier title

Littletown were unable to prevent Golcar United winning the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division title on Wednesday night.

Littletown defeated Golcar home and away this season and it appeared the title was heading to Salts.

However, Littletown were found to have played an ineligible player in both fixtures after Golcar lodged a complaint and the matches were ordered to be replayed.

Littletown suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat at home to Golcar on Wednesday and with the Huddersfield side set to be awarded the three points from a game in which Wakefield City were unable to raise a side, it is enough to see them crowned champions.

Littletown earned a 5-2 win away to Campion last Friday thanks to a Joe Jagger brace and further goals by Jordan Burland, Callum Wheatley and Mat Thompson and they will finish in fifth place, whatever the outcome of this Saturday’s return fixture at Golcar.

Lower Hopton finish seventh after a 3-2 defeat to Route 1 Rovers in their final game last Saturday despite goals from Kieron Ramsden and Bobby Evans.

Hartshead face an anxious end to their West Yorkshire League campaign as they bid to finish outside the Premier Division’s bottom two.

Hartshead suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds City on Monday.

They are third-bottom level on 28 points and with equal goal difference as Pool, who have finished their programme.

Hartshead have two games to play, at home to Field next Monday and Carlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Hall Green United will finish bottom after they lost their final game 3-1 at home to Sherburn White Rose on Wednesday.

Wyke Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Featherstone Colliery in Division One last Saturday, despite Karl Fawcett’s goal, while Craig Hall’s strike was enough to see Wetherby Athletic take all three points from Howden Clough last Wednesday.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves defeated Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves 4-1 in Alliance Division One last Saturday, with Howden Clough Reserves defeating Ilkley Town Reserves 6-4.

Crackenedge saw their Wakefield League Premier Division title hopes ended by a 3-2 defeat to Rock Inn last Saturday.

Rock Inn have inflicted Crackenedge’s only defeats of the season but it was enough for them to move seven points clear at the top and take the crown despite Nathan McDaid and Adam Williams scoring for the visitors.

Crackenedge had remained in the title hunt with a 5-1 win at Halton Moor last Wednesday when Williams bagged a hat-trick, while Taylor Biggins and Scott Lightowler also netted.

Crackenedge face Royston Cross in their final game of the season on Saturday.

AFC Heckmondwike were crowned Division Two champions on Wednesday night after they overcame Howden Clough 4-0.

Heckmondwike had seen last Saturday’s key game away to Dewsbury Westside abandoned.

Craig Gomersall had netted for Heckmondwike before the game was halted.

However, Heckmondwike’s victory on Wednesday was enough to clinch the title, while Waterloo went down 5-2 at Snydale Athletic Reserves.

Waterloo must now win their final game of the season at home to Horbury Athletic on Saturday to clinch the runners-up spot.

Howden Clough suffered an 11-0 defeat away to FC Thornes last Saturday and have finished bottom.

Jack Allerton scored for Overthorpe Sports as they signed off with a 1-1 draw against Horbury Athletic and they finish in 12th place.

Goals from Jack Haigh and Samuel Haigh were not enough to prevent Thornhill United losing 3-2 to New Carlton.