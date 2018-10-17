Liversedge are left to rue missed chances in defeat at Amateurs

Liversedge were left to rue a host of missed chances in the first half as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Yorkshire Amateurs last Saturday.

Liversedge have not recorded a league victory since winning their opening three matches of the season and their latest set back has seen them slip to 16th in the Northern Counties East Premier Division table.

Sedge began superbly and should have been 2-0 up inside the opening three minutes as Rhys Davies had a shot saved and was then sent one-on-one with the goalkeeper but was again denied the opening goal.

Joe Walton had an effort ruled out for offside, while a dangerous Roy Fogarty free-kick was cleared by the Amateurs defence as the visitors continued to dominate.

Walton was fouled on the edge of the area but Brandon Kane’s free-kick went out for a goal kick and it seemed only a matter of time until Sedge broke the deadlock.

There was a lengthy hold up in play after Walton and the home goalkeeper were injured following a challenge and on the resumption, Ammers created their first real chance but Kevy Tarangazdo was on hand to clear the danger.

Liversedge continued to have the better of the play and having forced a corner Fogarty’s kick was half cleared, with Kane’s fierce drive then blocked.

More good play saw Sedge work the ball to the left and Davies crossed but Fogarty shot over from eight yards out.

Ammers had to wait until the 34th minute to create their first chance but Harry Stead made the save to keep it goalless and Sedge then broke to the other end and forced another corner, with Fogarty’s cross cleared.

Stephen Wales was next to force a corner, which Kane took and Thomas Brook won the header but the goalkeeper was on hand to collect.

Yorkshire Amateurs were awarded a late first half free-kick following a foul by Kane but Stead palmed away the shot.

Liversedge went into the break wondering how they were still level having had seven shots on target and they were playing with the wind at their backs in the second half.

Fogarty was replaced by Kyle Leighton-Bingham, who was straight into the action with another shot which was blocked.

Sedge were made to pay for their misses as the home side took a 52nd minute lead totally against the run of play.

A Liversedge attack broke down and Ammers worked the ball upfield, with a through ball eventually sending Ashley Flynn through and he tucked it under Stead and the ball trickled over the line despite a desperate last ditch attempt by a defender to clear it off the line.

Liversedge had another effort ruled out for offside but continued to waste chances and Wales made a driving run but shot high and wide.

Liversedge continued to force the pace but were unable to make a number of corners pay and Ammers doubled their lead in the 74th minute.

Neat football saw them work their way into a good position but a defender should have cleared a chip over the top.

He failed to do so and T’nique Fishley nipped in to tuck it home.

Walton had a couple late chances but shot wide and then saw a header go straight into the goalkeeper’s arms as Liversedge slipped to defeat.