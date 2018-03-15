Liversedge at crisis point after more postponments

Liversedge FC’s fixture back log has reached crisis point after they saw two further games postponed.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men have played just six games in 2018 and face the prospect of fitting it at least 18 further matches in the space of just 46 days before the end of season cut off point on April 28.

Last Saturday’s postponed match against Bridlington Town has been moved to Monday April 16, while they must also re-scheduled the Bottesford game, which was called off on Monday.

Sedge were due to visit Athersley Recreation last night (Wednesday) for the first of four away fixtures in seven days.

Liversedge travel to Handsworth Parramore on Saturday and then visit Dronfield in the NCE League Cup fourth round on Monday before a trip to Harrogate Railway Athletic on March 21.

Sedge will play Harrogate twice in the space of three days with the return game at Clayborn on Saturday March 24.

It is not just semi professional football affected by the recent bad weather, with the West Riding County Amateur League already planning to stage midweek evening matches in April.

The whole of last week’s WRCA League programme was postponed and the fixtures secretary now has the unenviable task of fitting in the outstanding fixtures, around clubs involvement in many of District FA Cup semi-finals and finals.

They also have to arrange their own Premier and Division One Cup semis and finals before the cut of date in early May.

Crown Gawthorpe were one of just a handful of sides across West Yorkshire who managed to play last Saturday when they fought out a 2-2 draw against Prince of Wales in the Wakefield League Premier Division thanks to a brace from Ryan Wilby.

The draw means Crown remain second-bottom in the Premier Division table, while neighbours Crackenedge were again left kicking their heels and they have 11 league fixtures to fit in and are still involved in the West Riding County FA Trophy and Jim Callaghan Cup.

Crackenedge are due to entertain Honley in the County Trophy quarter-finals at St John Fisher School on Saturday.

The entire Heavy Woollen Sunday League programme was postponed for the second week running and they too are facing a fixture back log.

Premier Division title chasers Linthwaite, along with bottom side AFC Chickenley, have only played five out of 12 scheduled league fixtures up to now.

Linthwaite are also still involved in three cup competitions and are due to meet Chickenley in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup semi-final on April 29 at Beck Lane, Littletown.