Liversedge bounce back after first defeat to stretch lead at top

Liversedge goal scorer Gavin Allott.

Liversedge still went into their away game with Sheffield FC boasting a perfect record of five wins from five in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, but their first defeat came in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup when they lost 2-0 at Runcorn Linnets.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men were straight back to winning ways, however, when back to league action with a 2-0 success that took them five points clear at the top of the table.

Striker Gavin Allott gave them the start they were looking for with a header from an inswinging cross that put ‘Sedge ahead.

Ben Atkinson doubled the advantage when slotting past the keeper from 10 yards out and the team saw the game out well.

Two second half goals proved the undoing of ‘Sedge in the FA Cup last Saturday.

They were competitive in the first half against a strong Runcorn Linnets side with Spencer Harris going closest to a goal with a half-volley that forced a save from the home keeper.

Runcorn hit the woodwork, but the visitors defended well in a goalless first 45 minutes.

Their task was made tougher, however, when Jack Stockdill picked up two yellow cards right at the end of the half and was sent-off.

Liversedge went close twice after the break through Ollie Fearon, but Linnets took advantage of their extra man to open the scoring in the 65th minute, Ryan Brooke netting with a tap-in from a fine cross.

The visitors kept battling and Fearon forced the Runcorn keeper into another save. It was all over, though, when Brooke scored again five minutes from time after keeper Jordan Porter failed to get a hold of a cross.

‘Sedge’s misery was complete when Joe Walton was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute.