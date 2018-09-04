Liversedge bow out of FA Vase with extra time loss at Winsford

Liversedge bowed out of the FA Vase at the preliminary round stage as they suffered an extra time defeat away to Winsford United last Saturday.

Liversedge dominated the first half and deservedly led 1-0 at the interval thanks to a Rhys Davies goal after 27 minutes.

Sedge suffered injuries to two key players just before half-time and this changed the course of the game.

Winsford sent the game into extra time when Michael Koral equalised after 80 minutes.

Liversedge went onto hit the crossbar but it was Winsford who grabbed the only goal in extra time when Peter Watling netted late in the first period and the goal stood despite strong claims of handball.

Liversedge return to Northern Counties East League action on Saturday when they visit Hall Road Rangers.

Sedge won their first three matches but suffered defeat to Worksop in their last league fixture and will be looking to bounce back against a Hall Road side who have taken three points from six games.

Littletown continue to set the early pace in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division following a 2-1 win at Bradford Olympic last Saturday,

The game sprang to life after a goalless first half as Abiding Gossamer struck for Bradford but Littletown replied through Patrick Sykes and Joe Jagger as they secured a third win from four outings.

They sit joint top with Golcar United, the only side to have taken a point off Littletown so far.

Lower Hopton also secured a third win and are a point behind the top two after they defeated Ryburn United 4-1.

Kerry Muncaster’s first half goal helped Ryburn go into the break level at 1-1.

Hopton clicked into gear after the break and added a further three goals to seal victory with Kyle Walton, Alex Barnes, James Heeley and Liam Royal on target.

Wyke Wanderers picked up only their second win of the West Yorkshire League Premier Division season as they drew 1-1 with Leeds City.

Luke Norman struck for City after 20 minutes but Matthew Conway’s strike earned Wyke a share of the spoils, although it wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the table.

Hartshead moved up to third place in Division One following an emphatic 9-3 win at home to East End Park.

Victory saw Hartshead move above East End as they are one of four clubs on 13 points, six behind joint leaders Hall Green United and Aberford Albion.

Jack Rogerson led the way for Hartshead as he bagged six goals, while Benjamin Smith, Joel Farrell and Nathan Foster also on target.

Aaron Kitao replied with a hat-trick for East End Park.

Howden Clough overcame Oxenhope Recreaton 4-3.

Austin Broadbent bagged a brace, while George Brook and Tyler Bussue also struck for Clough, with Oxenhope replying through Daniel Moriarty (two) and Luke Scott.

Hunsworth earned an impressive 11-1 win away to Division Two’s bottom side Garforth Rangers.

Oliver Durkin, Dale Wright and Toby Aspindle hit doubles, while Alex Gaunt, Kieran Senior, Charlie Taylor, Jack Murphy and Tom Vertigans were also on target.