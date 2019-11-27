Liversedge condemned to away defeat as Hemsworth bag injury time winner

Liversedge succumbed to a last-minute goal as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday.

Hemsworth had endured a difficult week that saw the departure of manager Wayne Benn and assistant Andy Hayward but it had a happy ending for the home side as they moved up to second place in the table with victory over promotion rivals Liversedge.

Steven Jeff and Luke Danville took charge as caretaker managers as Hemsworth secured victory thanks to goals from Eddie Cass and a spectacular last minute effort by Sidney Santos.

Hemsworth showed great spirit despite the shock resignation of manager Benn, who has taken over at Ossett United, as they came up with a big win against a Liversedge side who would have gone second had they taken the three points.

Liversedge looked to capitalise on a slow start by Hemsworth as goalkeeper Jordan Greaves made an early save and leading scorer Joe Walton missed a couple of chances before the visitors took a 15th minute lead.

A long throw was not dealt with and Oliver Fearon poked the ball home from eight yards out to give Sedge a deserved lead.

The goal only served as a wake-up call for Hemsworth who were level within five minutes, Cass heading home from a well delivered free-kick.

The hosts made the running in the second half with half-time substitute Seon Ripley put through on goal only to drag his shot wide.

Harry Viggars had a shot well saved and Ripley hit an effort over after he had to stretch to reach the ball.

Walton shot wide for Liversedge before Jason Davies came within inches of putting Hemsworth ahead when hitting the woodwork.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw when, in the fourth minute of added time, Santos came up with a terrific strike to clinch his side’s win.

Defeat leaves Liversedge fifth, four points behind Hemsworth but with two games in hand, and they entertain Bottesford Town on Saturday.