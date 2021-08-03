Liversedge confirm more signings for 2021-22 season

Nicky Walker in action in his Boston United days.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men are currently putting the finishing touches to their preparations for a first crack at football at this level and the new signings are expected to significantly boost their chances of making an impact in the newly created East Division that includes the likes of Ossett United, Frickley Athletic, Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town and Hebburn Town.

Forward Walker has arrived from Alfreton Town and began his football career with Rotherham United.

He has also played for Shaw Lane, Boston United and Buxton and has plenty of experience at a higher level than Liversedge have been playing at before this year.

Second new signing Marshall, meanwhile, has joined from NCE League side Garforth Town where he has done well in the past two years.