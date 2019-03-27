Liversedge eye derby double against neighbours Thackley

LIVERSEDGE go into their Northern Counties East League Premier Division derby double header against Thackley buoyed by four consecutive victories.

Sedge welcome neighbours Thackley to Clayborn on Saturday and play the return fixture at Dennyfield the following week as they look to maintain their impressive recent run.

Sedge returned from an 18-day weather enforced break to record a 1-0 victory away to relegation threatened Harrogate Railway Athletic last Saturday and followed up with a 1-0 success at home to Bridlington Town on Tuesday night.

Joe Walton’s 27th minute goal was enough to take the spoils at Harrogate as Liversedge’s leading scorer struck his 21st goal of the season.

Walton lies sixth in the league goal scoring charts and with Liversedge having at least eight more games to play, he has his sights on topping the 30 goal mark.

Rhys Davies bagged the only goal against high flying Bridlington on Tuesday night midway through the second half as Liversedge climbed above Thackley into 13th place in the Premier Division standings.

Liversedge have plenty to play for in the coming weeks with a NCE League Cup semi-final to look forward to.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare and first division side Swallownest are also through to the last four and the semi-final line-up was due to be finalised last night when Staveley Miners Welfare faced Premier Division leaders and double chasers Worksop Town.