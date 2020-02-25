Liversedge facing up to fixture headache following latest postponed fixtures

Liversedge are facing a horrendous fixture back log which will now see them facing the prospect of playing a minimum of 18 games in the space of 57 days.

Last Saturday’s home game against Bridlington Town became the latest in a long line of fixtures to be postponed.

It comes after the previous Wednesday night’s derby clash at Eccleshill United also fell victim to the recent bad weather.

A date for the Bridlington game is still to be arranged but must be slotted in before April 25, while the trip to Eccleshill will now take place on Wednesday April 8.

Liversedge also face a NCE League Cup fourth round tie away to Penistone Church on Wednesday March 25 and victory in South Yorkshire would see at least another fixture added to an already congested programme.

Sedge travel to Goole AFC on Saturday before having to play nine games during March and a further seven matches in April.

Liversedge remain fourth in the Premier Division table but have games in hand on all the sides above them.

Despite not being in action, Liversedge’s title hopes were given a boost last Saturday when leaders Staveley Miners Welfare suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Barton Town.

Staveley stay top with 52 points from 23 games but have seen their lead cut to three points after Penistone Church defeated Bottesford Town 3-1 and they now have 49 points from 26 games.

Yorkshire Amateur are third with 47 points from 24 games after they defeated Goole 2-0 with goals in either half from Ashley Flynn and Aiden Savory.

Liversedge are fourth with 44 points from 21 games, level with Bridlington having played one match less.

Liversedge have managed to play at home just three times since the start of January and 11 of their final 17 matches are scheduled to be at Clayborn.

Following Saturday’s trip to Goole, Jonathan Rimmington’s men travel to Bridlington next Tuesday.

They then face consecutive home games against Albion Sports (Saturday March 7) and a derby with Thackley (Tuesday March 10).