Liversedge geared up for pivotal day in Premier title race

Liversedge are gearing up for what could prove to be a pivotal afternoon in the race for the Northern Counties East League Premier Division title race on Saturday.

Just three points separate the top three sides, with Liversedge welcoming struggling AFC Mansfield to Clayborn on an afternoon which sees the top two sides go ahead to head.

Staveley Miners Welfare and Penistone Church are level at the top on 46 points but the latter have played four games more as the sides prepare to clash at The DSM Memorial Ground.

Liversedge are three points behind, in third, but like Staveley they have also played 20 matches and have four in hand on Penistone.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men were held to a 1-1 draw away to Yorkshire Amateur last Saturday.

Joseph Kenny gave the visitors a 32nd minute lead only for them to be denied all three points when Liversedge old boy Roy Fogarty grabbed a dramatic last ditch equaliser.

With Liversedge having 17 league fixtures remaining after Saturday, there are sure to be more twists and turns in the race for the title but they will look to take full advantage on whoever slips up between the top two, when third-bottom AFC Mansfield arrive themselves desperately needing points.

Liversedge are also in action next Wednesday when they travel to fellow title challengers Penistone Church in the NCE League Cup fourth round.