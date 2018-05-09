Liversedge get chance to shine in Bramall Lane NCE Cup final

Liversedge players will get chance to run out at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane after booking a place in the Northern Counties East League Cup final with a 5-2 victory over Handsworth Parramore on Tuesday night.

Sedge have overcome huge odds of having to play an unprecedented number of matches to ensure they can complete their league campaign but the players have been rewarded for their superb efforts.

Sedge will face the winners of Wednesday’s semi-final between Bridlington Town and AFC Mansfield at Bramall Lane on Monday May 21 (kick off 7.45pm).

Sedge manager Jonathan Rimmington was delighted with his side’s efforts in reaching the showpiece final and took to social media, Tweeting: “What a great bunch of people we have, credit to all our players who (haven’t) really played any higher football, I applaud you all.

“I am so proud managing these men, I can not honestly wait for the final so these lads have a great day #samegroup.”

Liversedge’s only success in the League Cup came in 2006 under manager Eugene Lacy and that was the last time any silverware returned to Clayborn, so Rimmington’s men will be out to rectify that.

Sedge led after just seven minutes of Tuesday’s semi-final when centre back Daniel Walker headed home a corner.

Handsworth equalised when Jamie Green produced an excellent cross from a free-kick and captain Ozzy Radford was on hand to head home.

Sedge regained the lead when another corner caused confusion as Handsworth failed to clear their lines and Tom Brook prodded home.

Liversedge made it 3-1 when Marc Lumb’s tame shot took a wicked deflection and ended up in an empty net.

Joe Walton gave Liversedge some breathing space when he coolly finished for his 30th goal of the season after 62 minutes.

Will Eades smashed home a loose ball to pull a second goal back for The Ambers but Sedge completed victory 10 minutes from full-time when a back post cross was headed home.

With Tuesday’s cup semi-final in mind, Liversedge were not at full strength for last Saturday’s NCE League Premier Division game against Albion Sports and they slipped to a 5-1 defeat.

Daniel Farrer was the Liversedge goal scorer and they go into Thursday’s final game of the season at home to local rivals Thackley guaranteed to finish 11th in the table.