Liversedge give their all in NCE League Cup final loss to Worksop

Liversedge played a full part in Monday’s Northern Counties East League Cup final at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium as they came close to pulling off a shock against Worksop Town.

In the end two stunning free-kicks by Steven Woolley put Worksop on course for a 3-1 victory but not before they had been given a scare by Jonathan Rimmington’s young side.

Liversedge had finished 12 places and 42 points behind the Premier Division champions in the final league standings but they created a glut of chances and were unlucky to go in at half-time 1-0 down.

The 1,075 strong crowd were treated to a cracking game, with Liversedge ensuring the result was in doubt until the end.

Danny Patterson dragged an early shot wide for Worksop following good work on the flank by Woolley, while a Steven McDonnell effort was saved by Sedge goalkeeper Ed Wilzinski.

Liversedge sprang into life as Emille Sinclair made a surging run forward and played the ball to Alfie Raw, who turned his marker but fired at goalkeeper Danny Reay.

A lovely Liversedge move saw Fell play Brandon Kane down the wing and he sent over a cross for Sinclair, but the former Nottingham Forest, Macclesfield and Peterborough striker fired into the side netting.

Sedge continued to create chances as Rhys Davies fired just over the crossbar before Joe Walton’s header was gathered by Reay following Kane’s floated cross.

Walton had a glorious chance to put Sedge ahead as he ran in on goal and chipped Reay but the goalkeeper managed to get a hand to the ball before Pemberton got back to clear it off the goal line.

Having weathered the storm, Worksop took a 43rd minute lead as McDonnell was fouled on the edge of the area and Woolley curled a beautiful free-kick round the wall and into the net.

Woolley doubled his side’s lead early in the second half with an even better goal than his first as he fired a free-kick from the corner of the area into the top corner.

Liversedge hit straight back when Walton got the better off defender Steven Wankiewicz and fired past Reay to make it 2-1.

Sinclair attempted to create space for a shot at goal but was denied by a Deegan Atherton tackle.

Worksop looked to kill off the tie and Matthew Sykes did well to cut the ball back for Woolley to crash a shot against the crossbar as Liversedge survived.

Sedge continued to press and caused panic in the Worksop area before the ball was cleared.

Liversedge created another chance to equalise when Walton was sent one-on-one with Reay but his curling effort was parried away to safety.

Worksop finally had breathing space as they added a third goal after 80 minutes as Wilzinski parried McDonnell’s shot but Ross Goodwin was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Despite producing a sterling effort, Liversedge just came up short against a Worksop side who completed the league and cup double and can look forward to Northern Premier League football next season.

Liversedge: Willzinski, Fell, O’Malley, Cull, Tarangadzo, Brook, Davies, Kane, Walton, Raw, Sinclair. Subs: Bates, Gibson, Riley, Farrar, Suddards.

Worksop Town: Reay, Atherton, Trench, Woolley, Wankjewicz, Pemberton, Patterson, Goodwin, McDonnell, Mitchell, Sykes. Subs: Jordan, Brunt, Jones, Karcach, Townsend.