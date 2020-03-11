Liversedge hit Albion for six to maintain push for NCE promotion

Liversedge maintained their impressive run in the Northern Counties East League last Saturday as they recorded a 6-0 win over Albion Sports.

The win saw Sedge extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches but they were then denied the chance to move top of the Premier Division table when Tuesday’s scheduled derby clash against Thackley was once again postponed.

Penistone Church failed to move above Liversedge into second place on Tuesday when they were held to a goalless draw at Barton Town.

Liversedge made a blistering start against Albion and were four goals to the good inside the opening 18 minutes.

Liversedge created three chances before taking an eighth minute lead when Paul Walker did well to hold the ball up and he laid it off for Alfie Raw to stroke home.

Liam Marsden’s long throws have been a real threat in recent matches and one of these caused confusion in the Albion defence and leading scorer Joe Walton scrambled home his 24th goal of the season.

Oliver Fearon added a third goal after 14 minutes and was on hand to power home Walker’s corner soon after and it appeared Albion’s young side were in for a long afternoon.

The home side continued to bombard Albion with balls into the area but the goalkeeper did well to prevent further damage to the scoreline.

Albion broke quickly from one Sedge attack and a forward was sent one-on-one against goalkeeper Jason White, who made a good save to preserve the advantage.

Liversedge created another good chance early in the second half as neat play by Michael Bottomley won a corner, which Joe Kenny took but Walton glanced his header wide.

Shortly after Walton was fouled in the area and Raw stepped up to coolly slot home the resulting penalty and make it 5-0.

Five minutes later Raw completed his hat-trick with another neat finish into the bottom corner from inside the area for his 15th goal of the season.

With 27 minutes still to play there was a real danger that Liversedge could hit double figures, as they had against Handsworth at the end of January.

But with Tuesday’s scheduled game in mind, manager Jonathan Rimmington took the opportunity to substitute Walker, Bottomley and Fearon.

Bottomley’s replacement Mark Simpson went closest to adding to the tally when he turned in the area but his shot was cleared off the goalline.

Jake Thompson — who had replaced Walker after the sixth goal — had a good shot from the edge of the area which was spilled by the goalkeeper but Simpson was judged offside from the rebound.

Walton also dragged a shot wide late on after the goalkeeper had parried another Simpson shot and Liversedge settled for a 6-0 win.

Clayborn failed a lunchtime pitch inspection on Tuesday after more heavy rain left the surface waterlogged and that only adds to an already packed fixture schedule.

Sedge still have 14 league games left to play, 10 of which are due to be at Clayborn in a hotly contested title race.

The latest results leave Liversedge second, two points behind leaders Staveley Miners but with two games in hand and a greater goal difference.

Penistone are level on 53 points with Sedge but have now played four games more.

Liversedge visit mid-table Grimsby Borough on Saturday before hosting fourth-bottom Goole next Tuesday (March 17, kick off 7.45pm).