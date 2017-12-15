Liversedge hope for return to action

LIVERSEDGE Will hope for a return to action following a two-week enforced weather break with Staveley Miners Welfare the scheduled visitors to Clayborn in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Sedge have not played since their 4-2 win over Clipstone on December 2 a scheduled midweek trip to Staveley followed by last Saturday’s derby away to Garforth Town both fell victim to the weather.

Liversedge are 12th in the Premier Division table, three places and four points above Staveley, so there is a good chance for Jonathan Rimmington’s med to register a third straight league win.

Joe Walton is again Liversedge’s leading goal scorer and his opener against Clipstone a fortnight ago was the striker’s 15th goal of the season and fourth in as many matches and he will bid to continue that rich vein of form against Staveley.

The trip to Staveley has been re-arranged for January 3, while Sedge face home and away fixtures against Pickering Town either side of Christmas.

This is Liversedge’s final home game before Christmas and a win would help them kick start the festivities in style as the team and supporters will plan a get together in the clubhouse after Saturday’s game.